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Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99% in AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday, 7 May, informed exchanges that leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has received Reserve Bank of India's nod to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the company.

Saloni Goel
Updated7 May 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.99% in AU Small Finance Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.99% in AU Small Finance Bank
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AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday, 7 May, informed exchanges that leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the company.

AU SFB, in an exchange filing, informed that Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with its subsidiaries, the funds/schemes managed by them and collectively referred to as Kotak Mahindra Group, have received the central bank's approval to acquire an ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in AU SFB.

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About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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