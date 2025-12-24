This Kotak bet delivered 18x return in 11 years—and it's still compounding
Madhvendra 7 min read 24 Dec 2025, 07:01 am IST
Summary
A crisis-era contrarian bet by Kotak Mahindra Bank has turned into a multi-bagger. Market dominance and operating leverage powered the journey—now the focus shifts to how the next phase unfolds.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has built a reputation for taking long-term bets across a wide range of companies, including KFin Technologies, Pioneer Embroiderie, and Quadrant Televentures. But one investment stands apart, both for its timing and for what it has delivered over the years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story