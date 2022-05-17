Kotak Mahindra Bank ousts Adani Green Energy from top 10 most valuable companies

After Kotak Mahindra Bank entering the big boys club, the private lender has become 4th Indian bank to enter the elite club. Other three banks in the list are ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India or SBI. HDFC Bank still remains most valuable Indian bank followed by ICICI Bank and SBI. HDFC Bank is placed at 3rd spot in the list of top 10 Indian companies in terms of market cap whereas ICICI Bank is placed at 6th spot while SBI is placed at 7th spot. Kotak Mahindra Bank is place at 10 spot in the list of top 10 most valuable Indian companies.

