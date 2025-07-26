Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net profit drops 47% YoY to ₹3,282 crore. Check details

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its April to June quarter results on Saturday, July 26. The lender recorded nearly a 47 per cent fall in its net profits to ₹3,281.7 crore compared to ₹6,249.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total interest income rose 8.5 per cent to ₹13,836.5 crore in the first quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, from ₹12,746 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The bank's net interest income (NII) increased 6 per cent year-over-year, reaching ₹7,259 crore in the June quarter, from ₹6,842 crore a year earlier.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the first quarter of 2026 fiscal stood at 1.48 per cent to compared to 1.39 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing.

The bank reported net NPA at 0.34 per cent in the April to June quarter for FY26, compared to 0.35 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year.