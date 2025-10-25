Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results 2025: Net profit falls 3% to ₹3,253 crore - Here are 5 key highlights

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its second quarter results for the financial year 2025-2026 on Saturday, October 25. The bank reported a 2.7 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹3,253 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), from ₹3,344 crore same period a year ago.

Ahead of Q2 results announcement, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price fell over 1.29 per cent closed at ₹2,192.50 apiece on Friday, October 24.

Here's top five highlights from Kotak Mahindra's Q2 FY26 results - NII Meanwhile, bank’s net interest income (NII) for Q2FY26 rose 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,311 crore, compared to ₹7,020 crore in Q2FY25.

NIM It reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 4.54 per cent for the quarter, with the cost of funds standing at 4.70 per cent. Operating profit increased 3 per cent YoY to ₹5,268 crore, up from ₹5,099 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the bank said in an exchange filing on October 25.

Net advances grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,62,688 crore in Q2FY26, against ₹3,99,522 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Operating Expenses Operating expenses for Q2FY26 rose 1 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,632 crore, compared to ₹4,605 crore in Q2FY25. Meanwhile, operating profit for Q2FY26 increased to ₹ 5,268 crore, up 3 per cent YoY from ₹ 5,099 crore in Q2FY25.

GNPA As of September 30, 2025, the bank’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) were at 1.39% and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) at 0.32 per cent, showing an improvement from 1.49 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively, in Q2FY25.

AUM Total Assets Under Management as at September 30, 2025 grew to ₹ 760,598 crore , up 12 per cent YoY from ₹680,838 crore as at September 30, 2024. The Domestic MF Equity AUM increased by 14 per cent YoY to ₹ 362,694 crore as at September 30, 2025.