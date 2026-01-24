Mint Market
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 4% as NII and operating income improve

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a consolidated net profit of 3,446 crore for Q3 FY26, a 4.3% increase from last year. Operating profit rose 4% to 5,380 crore, driven by healthy net interest income growth, highlighting the bank's consistent earnings amidst a challenging banking environment.

Pranati Deva
Published24 Jan 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday, January 24, reported a consolidated net profit of 3,446 crore for the December quarter of FY26, marking a 4.3% year-on-year increase from 3,305 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank’s operating profit for the quarter rose 4% year-on-year to 5,380 crore, compared with 5,181 crore in Q3FY25, supported by steady core income growth. Net interest income (NII) increased around 5% on a year-on-year basis to 7,565 crore during the quarter, reflecting healthy lending activity and stable margins.

The improvement in profitability was driven primarily by higher interest earnings, with NII growth outpacing the rise in operating profit. The performance underscores Kotak Mahindra Bank’s ability to deliver consistent earnings growth despite a challenging operating environment for the banking sector.

