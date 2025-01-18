Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results 2025: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank declared the Q3 results 2025 on Saturday. Disappointing the market sentiments, the private lender registered a quarterly dip in total income. However, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a rise in PAT (Profit After Tax) YoY.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit Kotak Mahindra Bank's Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹4,701.02 crore in the October to December 2024 quarter, which stood at ₹4,264.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. However, its PAT stood at ₹5,044.05 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. So, the private lender reported a YoY rise of around 10.25 per cent in PAt while registering a dip of 6.80 per cent QoQ.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, Kotak Mahindra Bank's PAT stood at ₹18,213.21 crore, compared to ₹12,876.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. So, in the first nine months, the private lender's PAT has grown by a whopping 41.45 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 income In Q3FY25, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a total income of ₹23,945.79 crore, up from ₹26,880.02 crore in Q2FY25 and ₹24,083.15 crore in Q3FY24. So, Kotak Mahindra Bank's total income has decreased year over year and quarter over quarter.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a total income of ₹94,273.91 crore, up over 42 per cent from ₹66,366.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income from October to December 2024 was ₹16,633.14 crore, up from ₹14,494.96 crore in Q3FY24 and ₹16,426.97 crore in the previous quarter. This means the private lender has registered a YoY growth in NII of around 14.75 percent.