Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results out. NII rises 14.75%, PAT jumps over 10% YoY despite dip in total income

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results: The private lender failed to meet the market estimates while declaring the third quarter numbers on Saturday

Asit Manohar
Updated18 Jan 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Q3 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net interest income from October to December 2024 was ₹16,633.14 crore, up from ₹14,494.96 crore in Q3FY24 and ₹16,426.97 crore in the previous quarter.(Photo: Mint)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results 2025: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank declared the Q3 results 2025 on Saturday. Disappointing the market sentiments, the private lender registered a quarterly dip in total income. However, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a rise in PAT (Profit After Tax) YoY. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at 4,701.02 crore in the October to December 2024 quarter, which stood at 4,264.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. However, its PAT stood at 5,044.05 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. So, the private lender reported a YoY rise of around 10.25 per cent in PAt while registering a dip of 6.80 per cent QoQ.

Advertisement

In the first nine months of the current financial year, Kotak Mahindra Bank's PAT stood at 18,213.21 crore, compared to 12,876.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. So, in the first nine months, the private lender's PAT has grown by a whopping 41.45 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 income

In Q3FY25, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a total income of 23,945.79 crore, up from 26,880.02 crore in Q2FY25 and 24,083.15 crore in Q3FY24. So, Kotak Mahindra Bank's total income has decreased year over year and quarter over quarter. 

Advertisement

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a total income of 94,273.91 crore, up over 42 per cent from 66,366.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income from October to December 2024 was 16,633.14 crore, up from 14,494.96 crore in Q3FY24 and 16,426.97 crore in the previous quarter. This means the private lender has registered a YoY growth in NII of around 14.75 percent.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results out. NII rises 14.75%, PAT jumps over 10% YoY despite dip in total income
First Published:18 Jan 2025, 01:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts