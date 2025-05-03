Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹3,552 crore over high provisions, dividend declared

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results: Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its January to March quarter results on Saturday, May 3. The institutional lender recorded a 14 per cent fall in its net profits to ₹3,552 crore due to the increase in provision for bad loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to ₹4,133 crore in the same period a year ago.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Dividend “The Board of Directors of the Bank have proposed a dividend of ₹2.50 per share having a face value ₹5.00 for the year ended 31 st March, 2025 {Previous Year ₹2.00 per share). Dividend will be paid after the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting,” said the bank in the official filing.