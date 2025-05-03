Mint Market
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹3,552 crore over high provisions, dividend declared

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published3 May 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, May 3.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results: Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its January to March quarter results on Saturday, May 3. The institutional lender recorded a 14 per cent fall in its net profits to 3,552 crore due to the increase in provision for bad loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4,133 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Dividend

“The Board of Directors of the Bank have proposed a dividend of 2.50 per share having a face value 5.00 for the year ended 31 st March, 2025 {Previous Year 2.00 per share). Dividend will be paid after the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting,” said the bank in the official filing. 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

 
First Published:3 May 2025, 02:17 PM IST
