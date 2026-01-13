Kotak Mahindra Bank sets board meet date to consider Q3 results, fundraising plan. Check details

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank will announce its results for the December quarter (Q3FY26) on Saturday, January 24. In an exchange filing on Tuesday, January 13, Kotak Mahindra Bank said its board will meet on Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, to consider and approve the bank's Q3 results and pass a resolution for fundraising. Both items will be considered on Saturday, January 24.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," said the bank.

"The board will also consider passing an enabling resolution for raising funds by way of issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, during FY27. Both items of business will be considered on Saturday, January 24," the bank said.

In Q2 FY26, the bank's net profit declined 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) to ₹3,253 crore from ₹3,344 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income (NII), however, rose 4% YoY to ₹7,311 crore from ₹7,020 crore in Q2FY25. The bank reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 4.54% for the quarter ended September.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results preview According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank's NIMs may improve by 6 bps QoQ amid CRR benefit and deposit repricing. However, asset quality ratios may remain flat due to retail CV stress.

The brokerage firm expects the bank's loan and deposit growth at 3.3% and 3.2% QoQ, respectively. It stated that loan growth may be led by corporate or secured retail, as well as a pickup in the unsecured segment.

Brokerage firm Systematix Shares and Stocks expects Kotak Mahindra Bank's NII to increase by 4.4% YoY. Systematix's estimates show Kotak Bank's PAT may increase by 3.8% YoY, and operating profit may climb by 6% YoY.

"Total operating expense is expected to be higher than the advances growth on a sequential basis. Slippages are expected to increase sequentially due to higher agri slippages. Provisions are also expected to be broadly stable," said Systematix.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price trend Kotak Mahindra Bank share price declined more than half a per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday, January 13.

On a monthly scale, the stock has fallen over 3% in January so far after rising for four consecutive months.

According to the BSE data, Kotak Mahindra Bank's share price has risen 22% over the last year, compared to a 9% rise in the equity benchmark Sensex and a 22% jump in the sectoral index BSE Bankex.

The banking stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,301.55 on April 22 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,711.05 on January 14 last year.

