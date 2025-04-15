Kotak Mahindra Bank sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025, interim dividend

Leading private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, informed exchanges on Tuesday, April 15, that its board will consider the results for the quarter and financial year ended March 2025 on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Along with the Q4 earnings, the bank will consider dividend payment.

“… we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“Bank”) will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025 to, inter alia: (a) consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter / financial year ended March 31, 2025; and (b) recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a filing today.

Further, the lender informed that the trading window for dealing in securities of Kotak Mahindra Bank is closed from Tuesday, April 1, 2025, and the same would open for trading, 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results of the Bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results Preview Analysts at Axis Securities expect Kotak Mahindra Bank's net profit to decline 11.2% on a YoY basis to ₹3,669 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹4,133 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, it sees a 7% growth in net interest income to ₹7,414 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹6,909 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Business growth momentum expected to remain healthy, with growth to be led by secured portfolio while margins could witness slight contraction, said Axis Securities.

“PPOP growth to be healthy, supported by modest Opex growth and healthy non-interest income growth. Asset quality is likely to remain broadly stable,” it added. Commentary on NIMs, growth outlook, especially the growth trajectory hereon in the unsecured book with the ban lifted, are among the key moitorables.

