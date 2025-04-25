Kotak Mahindra Bank sets date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, on Saturday, May 3.

“We wish to inform you that Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (‘Bank’) will hold an Earnings Conference Call to discuss the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. (IST), after the said Financial Results have been disseminated to the Stock Exchanges,” the bank stated in a regulatory filing today.

Analysts at Axis Securities expect the bank’s net profit to decline by 11.2% year-on-year to ₹3,669 crore in the March 2025 quarter, down from ₹4,133 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, net interest income (NII) is projected to rise by 7% year-on-year to ₹7,414 crore, compared to ₹6,909 crore in Q4FY24.

Axis Securities expects business growth momentum to remain healthy, led primarily by the secured loan portfolio, though margins could witness a slight contraction. “Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) growth is likely to be healthy, supported by modest operating expense growth and strong non-interest income. Asset quality is expected to remain broadly stable,” the brokerage added.

Commentary on net interest margins (NIMs), the overall growth outlook, and especially the trajectory of unsecured lending now that the regulatory ban has been lifted will be among the key monitorables during the earnings call.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price trend Despite sharp volatility in the Indian stock market in recent months, Kotak Mahindra Bank has managed to end the last five sessions in the green, with the positive momentum extending into the current month as well. The stock is up another 2% so far and has also hit a new record high.

On April 22, the shares crossed the ₹3,000 mark for the first time, touching a fresh all-time high of ₹3,301 apiece, surpassing the previous record of ₹2,253 apiece set in October 2021. Year-to-date, the stock has surged 24%, outperforming the Nifty Bank index, which has gained 10% during the same period.

Overall, shares of private sector lenders have rallied sharply in April, driven by multiple domestic triggers, which have also supported frontline indices and helped Indian markets outperform many of their Western and Asian peers.

A key driver of the recent rally is the RBI’s announcement of relatively relaxed final guidelines on banks' Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), which is expected to free up capital worth up to ₹3 trillion. Domestic brokerage firm Nuvama noted that Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the key beneficiaries of this move, especially after the RBI reduced the 'run-off' rate on wholesale deposits to 40% from 100%.

