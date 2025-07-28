Kotak Mahindra Bank share price dips 6% post weaker-than-expected Q1 results: Buy or sell?

Stock Market Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price dipped more than 6% in the morning trades on Monday, post weak Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results On Saturday, July 26, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its results for the April to June quarter. The lender's net profits fell 7.6% to ₹3,281.7 crore from ₹3,520 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank reported an unadjusted net profit of ₹6,249.8 crore in Q1FY25, including a gain from the stake sale of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company to Zurich Insurance, according to an exchange filing.

Analysts views on Kotak Bank Q1 Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 results performance fell short of analysts expectations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported a standalone 1QFY26 profit of ₹3281.7 Crore, falling 6% short of expectations, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services, due to increased provisions and a 22% sequential increase in slippages. Consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY26 was roughly ₹4470 crore (down 9% sequentially).

Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that Kotak's Q1 net profit, down 7% YoY, missed est due to higher credit costs & lower fees. Slippages in MFI (microfinance) & credit cards lifted credit costs, but management clarified that the quality of personal & SME loans is stable, MFI can improve in 2Q, & CV can take 1-2 quarters. The key lever will be a sharper cut & faster repricing of Term deposit that could aid earnings in FY27-28., as per Jeffereis