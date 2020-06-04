Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Kotak Mahindra Bank share price down 2.33% at 09:35 today

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were down -2.33% at 09:35 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares traded -2.33% lower at 1355.25, giving it a market capitalization of 2,68,711.74 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.24% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 0.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.51%, INDUSINDBK rose 0.16%, and CENTRALBK rose 1.13%.

At day's low, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell as much as -2.43% to 1353.95, after opening at 1380.20. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had closed at 1387.60 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1353.95 to 1380.20 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have traded in a range of 1110.00 to 1428.00 while in the last week, between 1200.55 to 1428.00. 0.31 Lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank had posted standalone revenues of 6804.68 crore and profits of 1266.6 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout