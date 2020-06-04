Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were down -2.33% at 09:35 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares traded -2.33% lower at ₹1355.25, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,68,711.74 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.24% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 0.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.51%, INDUSINDBK rose 0.16%, and CENTRALBK rose 1.13%.

At day's low, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell as much as -2.43% to ₹1353.95, after opening at ₹1380.20. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had closed at ₹1387.60 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1353.95 to ₹1380.20 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹1110.00 to ₹1428.00 while in the last week, between ₹1200.55 to ₹1428.00. 0.31 Lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹6804.68 crore and profits of ₹1266.6 crore.

