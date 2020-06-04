Kotak Mahindra Bank share price down 2.33% at 09:35 today

On BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹1110.00 to ₹1428.00 while in the last week, between ₹1200.55 to ₹1428.00. 0.31 Lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were traded on the BSE today.