Kotak Mahindra Bank share price declined over 4% on Thursday after its joint managing director KVS Manian resigned with immediate effect. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares dropped as much as 4.38% to ₹1,552.55 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KVS Manian was recently promoted to the role of Joint MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank and has resigned after 29 years of service.

Analysts believe losing a long standing key managerial personal (KMP) is a negative amid many exits in the last one year and on the back of RBI’s recent ban on Kotak Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nuvama Institutional Equities downgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Buy’ and cut Kotak Mahindra Bank share price target to ₹1,530 from ₹2,095 earlier.

“We believe recent negative events and high attrition make the outlook for Kotak unpredictable. We learn from senior bankers the ban shall put the bank one–two years behind aggressive peers," Nuvama Equities said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many banks have acted on RBI nudges in Q4. While some may have been asked to, Nuvama believes some like ICICI Bank voluntarily improved LDR, LCR and slowed unsecured loans. Pat from catering to industry-wide nudges, Kotak shall also have to invest in stronger technology and monitoring systems.

"This could slow growth and increase opex but it is difficult to quantify the exact impact," Nuvama added.

The brokerage sees the ban lasting for at least a year. While the bank may post an earnings beat in line with peers in Q4, given an uncertain 12–18 months it does not see this as a trigger.

Nuvama cuts multiple sharply to 1.7x BV FY26 from 2.3x and values the subsidiaries at ₹560. Its multiple is pegged at a 10% discount to Axis Bank.

While the stock has already corrected sharply, the brokerage firm expects it to underperform peers going ahead. It recommends switching to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank for a 1 year-plus horizon, and a few select NBFCs including Shriram Finance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, reports said that Manian may join Federal Bank as its Managing Director. In the anticipation of the Kotak veteran joining the bank, Federal Bank share price jumped over 4% to a 52-week high of ₹170.25 apiece on the BSE.

At 10:05 am, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares were trading 3.70% lower at ₹1,563.75 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!