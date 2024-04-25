Kotak Mahindra Bank share price tanks 10% as RBI action seen hurting growth, margins
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price plunged as RBI restrictions is likely to adversely impact growth, analysts said. They expect the restrictions will be reviewed upon completion of external audit and corrective action plan to RBI’s satisfaction which typically takes 6-12 months.
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price tanked 10% in early trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) punitive actions against it. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares declined as much as 10% to ₹ ₹1,658.75 apiece on the BSE.
