Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gains over 4% after Q4 results beat estimates. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹4,133.30 crore, a growth of 18.22% year-on-year (YoY), while its net interest income (NII) increased 13% YoY to ₹6,909 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gained over 4% in early trade on Monday after the private sector lender reported better than expected Q4 results. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rallied 4.2% to ₹1,612.30 apiece on the BSE.
