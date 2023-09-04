Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gained a percent on Monday after Uday Kotak resigned from MD & CEO position of the bank, effective September 1, 2023, four months ahead of schedule. He will continue to serve as a non-executive director of the bank. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gained as much as 1% to ₹1,789.05 apiece on the BSE.

On 1 September, Kotak announced to step down as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank and the baton was passed to Dipak Gupta, the Joint Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Gupta will carry out the duties of the MD and CEO until 31 December, which is subject to the approval of the RBI and the members of the bank.

Kotak, a founding member of the bank, has been part of the institution for the past 38 years.

Under Kotak’s leadership, the bank has become the fourth-largest private bank and has established a prominent presence across the financial services spectrum, including asset management, broking, investment banking, life insurance, etc.

Analysts believe a smooth takeover under the new leadership would be a key aspect to watch out for.

The bank has already submitted two names for the CEO role to the RBI and is waiting for the regulator’s approval. As per media reports, two senior management team members and whole-time directors, KVS Manian and Shanti Ekambaram, are the contenders for the top job.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that Kotak Mahindra Bank delivered steady performance over the years, with its RoE gradually improving to over 14%.

“The bank has delivered robust traction in loan growth over FY21-23 at a ~19% CAGR and we estimate the bank to sustain a 17-18% CAGR over FY23-25E. Asset quality remains steady, and the strong CASA ratio will limit pressure on margins and enable a ~15% PAT CAGR over FY23- 25E," the brokerage said in a report.

It retained ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,000 per share.

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley believes Kotak Mahindra Bank remains well-placed to capture growth opportunities in macro upcycle, while it has also been driving a loan mix shift towards higher margin assets.

The brokerage has Equal-weight rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,250 per share.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said that the decision of Kotak stepping down from executive role around 4 months ahead of the scheduled term came as a somewhat negative surprise.

However, important to note is that Kotak would still remain associated with the bank as a non-executive director, thereby ensuring continuity.

“The key monitorable for the stock would be the candidature and transition of the new MD & CEO. Considering the culture at Kotak Mahindra Bank, promotion of an insider to the top job (vs a lateral hire) would be preferred by investors, in our view. There is no change in our earnings estimates," ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage maintained ‘Hold’ rating on the stock and cut the target price to ₹1,850 per share from ₹2,000 earlier, valuing it at ~2.6x FY25E core bank ABV from ~2.8x earlier.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has fallen over 2% this year so far and is down more than 7% in the last one year.

At 9:50 am, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares were trading 0.15% higher at ₹1,774.00 apiece on the BSE.

