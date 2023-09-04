Kotak Mahindra Bank share price in focus as Uday Kotak resigns; here’s what brokerages have to say on top banker's exit3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST
On 1 September, Uday Kotak announced to step down as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank and the baton was passed to Dipak Gupta, the Joint Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gained a percent on Monday after Uday Kotak resigned from MD & CEO position of the bank, effective September 1, 2023, four months ahead of schedule. He will continue to serve as a non-executive director of the bank. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gained as much as 1% to ₹1,789.05 apiece on the BSE.
