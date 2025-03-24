Mint Market

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price jumps over 3% to touch 52-week high after appointing Bhavnish Lathia as CTO

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rose over 3% to a 52-week high after appointing Bhavnish Lathia as CTO and Vyomesh Kapasi to the Group Management Council. The bank also designated six additional officials as Senior Management Personnel, signaling a significant leadership change.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Mar 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price jumps over 3% to touch 52-week high after appointing Bhavnish Lathia as CTO(Pixabay)

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price surged by more than 3% to touch a 52-week high following the board of directors' meeting on Saturday, where Bhavnish Lathia was appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Vyomesh Kapasi was designated as a member of the Group Management Council.

Both individuals, whose appointments take effect on March 22, 2025, will serve as 'Senior Management Personnel' of the bank, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Lathia has been in charge of Customer Experience and leading Technology for the Consumer Bank since August 2022. Kapasi has been overseeing Products in the Consumer Banking division since February 2025.

In addition to these two roles, the private sector bank has designated six other officials as Senior Management Personnel.

The six other appointees are Pranav Mishra - Head of Consumer Bank Distribution; Phani Shankar - Chief Credit Officer; SK Honnesh - Group General Counsel; Anupam Kaura - Chief Human Resources Officer; Rohit Bhasin - Chief Marketing Officer; and Rajiv Mohan - Treasurer.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the limitations placed on the private sector bank regarding the issuance of new credit cards and the digital onboarding of customers. The restrictions, which were implemented because of deficiencies in IT infrastructure, had been in effect for 10 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price today

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price today opened at 2,092.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 2,151.40, and an intraday low of 2,088.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities stated that Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has finally broken out of a 211-week-long rectangle pattern at 1,999, setting its sights on the pattern target of 2,400. In the short term, the stock appears extended after eight up days in the last ten sessions. A period of consolidation and a catch-up with the 10- and 20-day EMAs would provide an ideal buying opportunity. Traders should watch for dips as potential entry points to ride the next leg of the uptrend.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:24 Mar 2025, 10:41 AM IST
