Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rises after board to consider stock split. Do you own?

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rose as much as 1.12% to ₹2,103 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company said board will meet this week to consider and approve stock split.

The private lender stock has remained volatile in the near term. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price fell 4.3% in a month, however, has gained 22.53% in one year.

(This is a developing story)