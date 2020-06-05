Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were up +1.18% at 09:36 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares traded +1.18% higher at ₹1349.60, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,67,316.68 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.89% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, INDUSINDBK rose 1.8%, and CENTRALBK rose 2.32%.

At day's high, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rose as much as 1.81% to ₹1358.00, after opening at ₹1341.00. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had closed at ₹1333.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1341.00 to ₹1358.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹1110.00 to ₹1428.00 while in the last week, between ₹1241.10 to ₹1428.00. 0.28 Lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹6804.68 crore and profits of ₹1266.6 crore.

