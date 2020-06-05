Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Kotak Mahindra Bank share price up 1.18% at 09:36 today
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were up +1.18% at 09:36 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price up 1.18% at 09:36 today

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.89% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were up +1.18% at 09:36 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares traded +1.18% higher at 1349.60, giving it a market capitalization of 2,67,316.68 crore.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, INDUSINDBK rose 1.8%, and CENTRALBK rose 2.32%.

At day's high, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rose as much as 1.81% to 1358.00, after opening at 1341.00. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had closed at 1333.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1341.00 to 1358.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have traded in a range of 1110.00 to 1428.00 while in the last week, between 1241.10 to 1428.00. 0.28 Lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank had posted standalone revenues of 6804.68 crore and profits of 1266.6 crore.

