Shares of Kotak Bank were up +6.96% at 14:34 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Bank shares traded +6.96% higher at ₹1336.25, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,55,732.11 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, INDUSINDBK rose 4.56%, and CENTRALBK rose 4.55%.

At day's high, Kotak Bank shares rose as much as 7.88% to ₹1347.75, after opening at ₹1320.00. Kotak Bank shares had closed at ₹1249.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1299.40 to ₹1347.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹1110.00 to ₹1347.75 while in the last week, between ₹1163.25 to ₹1347.75. 565.95 Lakh shares of Kotak Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹6804.68 crore and profits of ₹1266.6 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via