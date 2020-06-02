Home >Markets >Stock Markets >KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD. share price up 6.96% at 14:34 today

Shares of Kotak Bank were up +6.96% at 14:34 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Kotak Bank shares traded +6.96% higher at 1336.25, giving it a market capitalization of 2,55,732.11 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, INDUSINDBK rose 4.56%, and CENTRALBK rose 4.55%.

At day's high, Kotak Bank shares rose as much as 7.88% to 1347.75, after opening at 1320.00. Kotak Bank shares had closed at 1249.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1299.40 to 1347.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Kotak Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1739.95 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1000.35 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, Kotak Bank shares have traded in a range of 1110.00 to 1347.75 while in the last week, between 1163.25 to 1347.75. 565.95 Lakh shares of Kotak Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Kotak Bank had posted standalone revenues of 6804.68 crore and profits of 1266.6 crore.

