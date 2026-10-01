Kotak Mahindra Bank shares climb 4% after naming new MD, CEO - Can the stock rally further? Experts decode

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares climbed more than 4% in morning deals on the BSE on Thursday, 1 October, after the company announced the appointment of a new managing director (MD) and CEO. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price opened at ₹425.45 against its previous close of ₹417.60 and jumped over 4% to an intraday high of ₹435.50, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session.

Kotak Mahindra Bank names new MD and CEO In an exchange filing on 1 October, Kotak Mahindra Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as the new managing director and CEO of the bank for a term of three years, effective 1 January 2027.

"...the RBI had, on 30 September 2026, accorded its approval for the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as the new managing director and CEO of the bank, for a period of three years, with effect from 1 January 2027," said the bank.

Saha is currently a whole-time director (Executive Director) of the bank. He has over 32 years of experience, including 25 years in financial services across banking and non–banking financial institutions.

He joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2026. In his role as whole-time director of the bank since March 2026, he oversees the entire retail bank, government business, data analytics and marketing function, as per the bank's exchange filing.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price trend Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have outperformed the equity benchmark Sensex lately.

The stock has gained over 21% in the last six months compared to a 1% drop in the Sensex.

Year-to-date, the stock is down 3%, while the equity benchmark has lost 15%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price hit a 52-week low of ₹345.40 on 2 April this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹452.98 on 20 October last year.

Can the stock rally further? The recent uptrend in the stock has driven the stock above major exponential moving averages with positive crossovers.

Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, underscored that Kotak Mahindra Bank has been sideways for the past couple of years now. However, minor trends existed within this wide range, and the same has been happening now.

"The stock has been exhibiting a short-term uptrend with the formation of higher highs and higher lows. The stock price is now trading above major exponential moving averages with positive crossovers. Although the move seems to be of a corrective nature, which is panning out in a double three corrective structure (as mentioned by R.N. Elliott in Elliott wave theory), it provides a trading opportunity for buyers," said Thukral.

View full Image View full Image Kotak Mahindra Bank technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

"As the stock is in a short-term uptrend, a dip towards ₹410 to ₹420 can be bought with stop losses below the higher low of ₹394.70, targeting the ₹455 to ₹460 range," said Thukral.

Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, pointed out that Kotak Mahindra Bank stock has already seen some gains, with profit booking emerging at higher levels.

"The stock may consolidate in the ₹420–425 range. On the upside, ₹438–450 could be the potential target zone, while the stop-loss should be placed below ₹403," said Ojha.

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