Kotak Mahindra Bank shares give technical breakout. Right time to buy?
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares may go up to ₹1935 levels once it breaches and sustains above ₹1840 per share levels, say experts
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are one of those large-cap banking stocks that have remained under base building mode for long. However, the large-cap banking stock came out of the base building mode after bottoming out at around ₹1700 per share levels at the end of October 2023. After that it has risen to the tune of ₹1835 apiece levels in near one month time.
