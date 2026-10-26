Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rise 2% as top Nifty gainer | Is it right time to book profits or wait? Target, stop loss

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rose as much as 2% on Monday, ranking among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, after the private lender posted robust earnings growth in the second quarter of the financial year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares opened at ₹440.90 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹430.50 on Friday last week and touched an intraday high of ₹446.30 on 26 October.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results 2026 Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,645 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹4,468 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, consolidated PAT rose 3% from ₹5,480 crore in Q1 FY27.

On a standalone basis, the private sector lender's PAT grew 29% YoY to ₹4,212 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹3,253 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, standalone profit increased 2% from ₹4,123 crore in the preceding quarter. Net interest income (NII) rose 16% YoY to ₹8,459 crore from ₹7,311 crore in the year-ago quarter. Compared with Q1 FY27, NII increased 7% from ₹7,928 crore, according to the bank's exchange filing.

As of September 30, 2026, Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated customer assets, including advances (comprising IBPC and BRDS) and credit substitutes, stood at ₹6,99,250 crore, marking a 21% increase from ₹5,76,339 crore a year earlier. Consolidated customer assets under management (AUM) grew 8% YoY to ₹8,14,118 crore from ₹7,56,964 crore as of September 30, 2025. Meanwhile, total domestic mutual fund AUM increased 10% YoY to ₹6,15,679 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price - What should investors do? Brokerage firm Axis Direct has maintained ‘buy’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank stock with a target price of ₹550 per share, seeing an upside potential up to 28%.

“We value the bank’s core book at 2.2x Sep’28E ABV (vs current valuation of 1.7x Sep’28E ABV on core book) and assign a value of ₹140 to the subsidiaries, thereby arriving at a target price of ₹550/share. The TP implies an upside of 28% from the CMP. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock,” the brokerage firm said.

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Meanwhile, brokerage firm JM Financial has upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘add’, with a revised target price of ₹500. The brokerage firm sees an upside potential up to 26%.

“With the highest LCR of 137% versus 119%/124%/113% for Axis/ICICI/HDFC, lowest CD ratio of 88.6% versus 94.6%/89.4%/96%, for Axis/ICICI/HDFC and ~INR 205bn of liquidity still undeployed, KMB enters FY28E with a long growth runway. We raise FY27E/28E EPS by 5%/7% and value the bank at 2.0x FY28E P/BV (earlier 1.6x) with a revised TP of INR 500 (from INR 415 earlier). Upgrade to BUY,” the firm said in a note.