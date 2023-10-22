Kotak Mahindra Bank stock may open higher on CEO approval
The bank has reported a 24% rise in standalone net profit of ₹3,191 crore, beating Motilal Oswal’s estimates
MUMBAI : Analysts expect the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd to open higher on Monday, potentially outperforming benchmark indices, driven by the banking regulator’s approval of the managing director and chief executive candidate and quarterly earnings that met analysts’ expectations.
