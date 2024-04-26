Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have crashed almost 13 per cent since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the private-sector lender from onboarding any new customers till further notice, after finding ‘’serious deficiencies'' in its IT infrastructure. Kotak Mahindra Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) has shrunk to ₹3.19 lakh crore in two days, losing its rank as India's fourth largest lender.

On the other hand, Axis Bank has overtaken Kotak Mahindra Bank to become India's fourth largest lender as its mcap has risen to ₹3.48 lakh crore after its shares have jumped nearly five per cent on robust March quarter results.

Axis Bank reported a net profit of ₹7,130 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to a loss of ₹5,728.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)-the difference between interest earned and paid-rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,089 crore in the quarter-under-review, compared to ₹11,742 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are the the top three most valuable banks of India by mcap. HDFC Bank tops the lenders with a mcap of ₹11.5 lakh crore, followed by ICICI Bank with an mcap of ₹7.78 lakh crore and SBI at ₹6.99 lakh crore. Axis Bank is now at the fourth position, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank at the fifth rank so far. On Thursday, Kotak was the only lender trading lower during the session among the other bank majors.

RBI order against Kotak Mahindra Bank

In a restriction order on Wednesday, the RBI barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online portal and mobile app, and restricted it from issuing fresh credit cards, citing “serious deficiencies" in the bank's IT system.

The RBI said it found “serious deficiencies and non-compliances" in IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, and data security for 2022 and 2023.

The central bank also clarified that even as the restrictions are in place, Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to provide services to its existing bank customers, including its credit card customers. “The bank has taken measures for adoption of new technologies to strengthen its IT systems and will continue to work with RBI to swiftly resolve balance issues at the earliest," a Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

