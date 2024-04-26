Kotak Mahindra Bank tanks 13% since RBI whip, mcap dips to ₹3.19 lakh crore; Axis Bank now India's 4th largest lender
Kotak Mahindra Bank's mcap has shrunk to ₹3.19 lakh crore in two days on RBI's crackdown, losing its rank as India's fourth largest lender.
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have crashed almost 13 per cent since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the private-sector lender from onboarding any new customers till further notice, after finding ‘’serious deficiencies'' in its IT infrastructure. Kotak Mahindra Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) has shrunk to ₹3.19 lakh crore in two days, losing its rank as India's fourth largest lender.
