NEW DELHI : Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said the company plans to declare the payment of dividend on non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) for year ended March 31, 2021 and is calling a board meeting for the same on March 12, 2021.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the decision will be taken at a meeting on March 12, 2021.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“Bank") will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 to consider and approve the declaration and payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 Nos. 8.10% Non-Convertible Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of face value of ₹5 each ("PNCPS") (INE237A04014), as per the terms of issue, the company said in the regulatory filing.

The record date fixed for the purpose of payment of dividend 19 March 2021, the company added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was trading 3.00% up at ₹1,970.55 apiece on BSE at 12.30 pm in afternoon trade.

