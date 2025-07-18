Dividend Stocks: Kotak Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Dabur among key stocks to trade ex-dividend today

These firms, along with many others, had decided that July 18, 2025, would be the record date for evaluating the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors who wanted dividends had to purchase them at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Kotak Mahindra Bank—Kotak Mahindra Bank had recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 5/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is subject to approval by members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Bharti Airtel—Bharti's Board of Directors suggested a final dividend of Rs. 16/- per fully paid-up equity share and Rs. 4/- for every partly paid-up equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, which must be approved by members at the 30th Annual General Meeting.

Dabur India Ltd—On May 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company proposed a Final Dividend of Rs. 5.25 per share (525%) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Blue Star Ltd., or BLUESTARCO, will trade ex dividend, as it had declared a final dividend of Rs. -9.00 per equity share

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, or AFCONS had declared a final dividend of ₹- 2.5000

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, or BAJAJELEC had declared final Dividend of ₹3.00 per share

Birlasoft Ltd, or BSOFT had declared final dividend of Rs. 4.00

Cummins India Ltd., or CUMMINSIND had declared final Dividend of Rs. 33.50 per equity share

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd had declared a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share

Exide Industries Ltd. (EXIDEIND) had declared a final dividend of Rs. - 2.00 per share

Intellect Design Arena Ltd., or INTELLECT, had declared a final dividend of ₹4 per share and a special dividend of ₹-3.00 per share.