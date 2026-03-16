Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquires stake in this recently listed healthcare stock

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMMF) has acquired an additional 175,164 shares in Park Medi World Limited, increasing its total stake to 5.0393% and surpassing the crucial 5% ownership mark.

On March 11, 2026, KMMF stated its acquisition of 175,164 equity shares in Park Medi World Limited. This move raised KMMF's total shareholding in the company from 4.9988% to 5.0393%. The shares of Park Medi World Limited have a face value of ₹2, with an overall equity share capital consisting of 43,19,30,864 shares.

Exceeding the 5% ownership mark in a publicly traded company like Park Medi World Limited necessitates compulsory disclosures as outlined by SEBI's Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations. This suggests a rising interest or established stake by KMMF in the healthcare firm.

For investors, this indicates a higher level of institutional ownership, which can affect stock liquidity and potential corporate actions in the future, though the short-term effect on the stock price is reliant on market sentiment and the overall strategy of the fund.

Impact of Increased Stake KMMF is now a substantial shareholder, subject to further SAST disclosure requirements if its stake changes by 2% or more. The increased institutional holding may enhance investor confidence in Park Medi World Limited. This event highlights active portfolio management by KMMF within the healthcare sector.

Park Medi World share price today Park Medi World share price today witnessed a 3.2% decline as 0.85 crore shares (2%) were unlocked for trade today, March 16.

Shares of Park Medi World made a disappointing market debut on December 17 and ended with a discount of nearly 9% against the issue price of ₹162.

The stock was listed at ₹155.60, a 3.95% discount to the issue price, on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 9.35% to ₹146.85. Shares of the firm ended at ₹148.15, down 8.54%.

At the NSE, the stock started trading at ₹158.80, down 1.97%. The healthcare stock ended at ₹147.95, a discount of 8.67%.

Company details Park Medi World functions within a competitive environment. Its competitors encompass major hospital groups such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, which have a strong presence in North India as well as operations across the country. These rivals also prioritize increasing bed capacity and enhancing specialty services.