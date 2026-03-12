Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund stake in Avanti Feeds crosses 5% after fresh share purchase

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 Mar 2026, 07:21 PM IST
The interim trade deal between the US and India came as a relief to export-heavy industries, including the aquaculture sector.
The interim trade deal between the US and India came as a relief to export-heavy industries, including the aquaculture sector.(Pixabay)

Signalling confidence in Avanti Feeds, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund raised its stake in the company, bringing its total ownership to more than 5%.

In its regulatory filing on Thursday, 12 March, Avanti Feeds informed investors that Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired an additional 62,044 shares, or 0.045%, on 10 March via the open market. The fund acquired the equity shares through its equity schemes.

Following this acquisition, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund now owns a 5.02% stake in the company, the regulatory filing showed. However, the company has not disclosed the price at which the fund house acquired these shares.

This fresh acquisition comes at a time when the multibagger stock has been witnessing severe volatility amid the broader market sell-off.

Avanti Feeds share price trend

Shares of Avanti Feeds have remained under severe pressure over the last one month, losing 12.3% of their value. However, the overall decline was limited as the stock had witnessed a sharp rally earlier in February, rising nearly 80% between February 3 and 13 after the United States and India announced an interim trade deal that reduced tariffs on Indian exports from 50% to 18%.

The announcement came as a relief to export-heavy industries, including the aquaculture sector. In FY25, the Indian shrimp industry was severely impacted by higher US tariffs.

With nearly 48% of India’s shrimp exports directed to the US, the tariffs led to paused contracts, price declines at the farm-gate level, and around 2,000 crore worth of inventory being stranded or rerouted.

The United States accounted for 53% of Apex Frozen Foods' export sales in FY25.

In terms of financial performance, the company reported a consolidated net profit of 163 crore, up from 141 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also rose to 1,384 crore, compared with 1,366 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 9.4% to 176 crore, up from 160.8 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, while margins expanded 500 basis points year-on-year to 12.7%.

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m

