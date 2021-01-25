Kotak Mahindra shares drop after bad loans catch investors by surprise

OPEN APP
As on 30th September, 2020, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,602 branches and 2,550 ATMs, (Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 04:54 PM IST Rahul Satija , Bloomberg

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped after investors expressed concerns over the level of bad loans held by India’s third-largest lender by market value

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. dropped after investors expressed concerns over the level of bad loans held by India’s third-largest lender by market value.

The bank’s gross bad loan ratio narrowed to 2.26% at the end of December from 2.55% three months earlier, but this ratio would have been 3.27% if India’s court hadn’t barred financiers from marking soured assets, it said in a filing on Monday. A “disproportionate portion" of the additional problem loans, including those that haven’t been marked as bad debt, are in unsecured consumer retail, it said.

Shares dropped as much as 2.9%, the most in almost two months, after the results were published. The Bankex Index fell as much as 0.6%.

“Bad loans, including those that haven’t been labelled due to a court order, have caught investors by surprise," said Pritesh Bumb, an analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. “Higher non-performing assets than some peers is leading to the stock market reaction."

Kotak Mahindra, backed by world’s richest banker Uday Kotak, has been impacted after a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close, impacting demand for credit and borrowers’ ability to repay. India’s central bank expects banks’ bad-loan ratios to almost double this year.

Net income totalled 1,850 crore ($254 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 1,600 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said. Analysts had expected a profit of 1,700 crore, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, HDFC Bank Ltd., India’s largest private lender by assets, said its gross non-performing asset ratio would have been 1.38% without the relaxation of rules regarding the recognition for bad debt.

