Kotak Mahindra shares drop after bad loans catch investors by surprise

The bank’s gross bad loan ratio narrowed to 2.26% at the end of December from 2.55% three months earlier, but this ratio would have been 3.27% if India’s court hadn’t barred financiers from marking soured assets, it said in a filing on Monday. A “disproportionate portion" of the additional problem loans, including those that haven’t been marked as bad debt, are in unsecured consumer retail, it said.

