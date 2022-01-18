Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) on Tuesday announced that it has closed its maiden Kotak Pre- IPO Opportunities Fund by raising ₹2,000 crore. The Pre-IPO Fund will invest in a range of India focused late-stage new-age businesses with a strong moat of technology.

The Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund has already made investments worth ₹653 crore in 5 deals and has another ₹405 crore worth deals in various stages of evaluation and execution. Some of the investments made so far by the fund include API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, Pine Labs, Mobile Premier League, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) and FSN Ecommerce (Nykaa).

The investors in the fund include several family offices such as Catamaran, the family office of NR Narayana Murthy and Skywalker, the family office of Rubamin group.

“The Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund will target high-quality companies across sectors, especially with a strong technology focus, robust unit economics, scalable business models and exit visibility. The focus will be on technology oriented companies including technology-enabled companies in traditional industries," KIAL said in a statement.

Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund is set up as an Alternative Investment Fund under SEBI regulations, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, the alternate asset management arm of the Kotak Mahindra Group.

