Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund raises 2,000 crore in its maiden offer

The Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund has already made investments worth ₹653 crore in 5 deals and has another ₹405 crore worth deals in various stages of evaluation and execution. Some of the investments made so far by the fund include API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, Pine Labs, Mobile Premier League, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) and FSN Ecommerce (Nykaa).