Kotak remains positive about hotel stocks, raises target price of IHCL, Chalet, Lemon Tree, Samhi Hotels; here's why
Favourable demand-supply dynamics and increasing average room rates (ARR) in India's hospitality industry have led Kotak Institutional Equities to revise upward the sector's FY25E EBITDA. The brokerage firm raised fair values of Indian Hotels Company, Chalet Hotels, Lemon Tree, and Samhi Hotels.
Favourable demand-supply dynamics and improving strength in average room rate (ARR) across companies are likely to bode well for the hospitality industry in India. Factoring this, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities (Kotak Securities) remains positive about the sector as it has revised upward the sector's FY25E EBITDA and raised the fair values of stocks such as Indian Hotels Company, Chalet Hotels, Lemon Tree and Samhi Hotels.
