Kotak Securities Limited (KSL), on Thursday, announced that it has collaborated with National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) for its CSR Project on Education & Livelihood to launch “Kona Kona Shiksha" – a CSR initiative to promote financial literacy among the young citizens of the country.

NISM – KSL’s CSR knowledge partner and project manager, will implement “Kona Kona Shiksha" through empaneled resource persons to train students at colleges across India and online teaching modules to young Indians . Each student will undergo a rigorous 10-hour training module, which will conclude with an online assessment and certification by NISM.

Kona Kona Shiksha will empower students with knowledge on personal finance, fundamentals of investing in securities markets, investment principles and practices, etc. The aim of the CSR Project is to create financially knowledgeable and skilled youth and to open-up career opportunities in the financial services industry.

SK Mohanty, Whole-time Member, Sebi and Director NISM said, “Kona Kona Shiksha is a pioneering CSR initiative by Kotak Securities that is sure to yield rich dividends as we empower young students with the right financial knowledge and additional skill sets. It will provide a good foundation for those who aspire to build a career in the financial services and securities markets."

Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities said, “We are excited to partner NISM in promoting financial literacy among the youth of our country. In the long-term, this initiative will help us create a more robust financial ecosystem. A knowledgeable and skilled young India will build a promising economy for the future."

In addition to Kona Kona Shiksha, Kotak Securities’ implements its CSR project on education and livelihood with partner organization such as Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) and Pratham Education Foundation.

