Kotak Securities sees 30% upside in this infra stock in medium to long term

The brokerage went on to add, "Our recent visit to GMRI’s Hyderabad airport suggests a meaningful improvement in average transaction value (ATV) in retail for domestic passengers. On March 22 basis, ATV has improved to close to 140% of pre-Covid levels. None of the brands left the airport during Covid times. In fact, the airport has added retail area in the domestic terminal from the lesser utilized international terminal area. The spending intensity per unit for retail has accordingly improved to close to 120% of pre-Covid levels and would have improved even more in recent times as domestic passenger count has recovered to pre-Covid levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}