Kotak Securities sees big upside in infra stock that has risen 450% in 3 years

Multibagger stock: IRB Infrastructure Developers shares are one of those stocks on Dalal Street that has generated alpha return in post-Covid rally in last three years. The stock has rallied from around ₹55 to ₹290 levels in near three years, ascending to the tune of 450 per cent in this time horizon. However, Kotak Securities believes that the multibagger stock is still left with upside steam. As per the Kotak Securities research report, the multibagger infra stock is expected to go up to ₹340 in next 12 months, delivering around 20 per cent to its shareholders in long term. The brokerage said that ₹269 will be a good accumulation zone for the positional investors.

