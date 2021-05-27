Kotak Securities withdraws auto square off option on expiry day

For instance, if a trader is selling 10 lots of Nifty at ₹75 per lot on the expiry day. On this, the trader pays a brokerage of ₹20. Now, at 3:10 pm the trader’s option is at-the-money and is priced at ₹7.5 per lot. In this case if there is an auto square off, the trader closes ₹95 per lot, as he/she pays extra brokerage of ₹20 for selling as well as loses ₹7.5 per lot on the premium. In case of no auto square off the trader will be able to save on the brokerage as well as premium as usually expiring options on expiry date.