Kotak Special Situations Fund invests 550 Cr via NCDs in this cement company

The Board of Directors of SIL also informed stock exchanges today by saying that “We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Business Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Tuesday, 29th November, 2022, the Business Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia approved the allotment of 5000 (Five Thousand) Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) totally aggregating to Rs. 500,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Crores Only) having face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Only) each on Private Placement basis, to the applicant."