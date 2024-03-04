Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO: Check price band, issue size, GMP, other key details
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited IPO: The SME IPO opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. Issue price has been set at ₹55 per share, while minimum lot size for an application for retail investors is 2000 Shares.
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited IPO: The initial public offer of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. The company is offering up to 10,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of ₹10/- each fully paid up at a price of ₹55 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started