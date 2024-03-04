Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited IPO: The initial public offer of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited opens for subscription on March 6, 2024 and closes on March 11, 2024. The company is offering up to 10,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of ₹10/- each fully paid up at a price of ₹55 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors there by is ₹110,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to ₹220,000.

Atleast 50% if the shares being issued are reserved for retail investors while 50% are for non-retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allotment for the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Lead managers to the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO are GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited while Registrar to the issue is KFIN Technologies Limited (Formerly known as KFin Technologies Pvt Ltd). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market maker for Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking.

The fixed price issue of ₹5.50 crores is a fresh issue of shares. The proceeds from the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO are to be utilised for

a.) Funding of working capital requirements {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

b.)General corporate purposes

About Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry are jewelry wholesaler in the jewelry industry having experienced entrepreneurs . The Company is engaged in the business of supplying jewelry to retail jewelers, mainly gold and diamond jewelry. Its jewelries' are manufactured on a job work basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The promoter of the Company is Kamlesh Keshavlal Lodhiya.

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO GMP Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹55, which meant shares were trading at a 100% premium over their issue price of ₹55 in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

