KP Energy share price hits 5% upper circuit on bagging a 9MW wind power project contract in Gujarat
KP Energy share price hit the upper circuit as it won a contract for a 9MW wind power project. The company's consolidated net profit for Q4FY24 rose by 61% compared to the previous year. Revenue from the EPC sector also grew by 40% in Q4FY24.
KP Energy share price was locked in 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's session after receiving a contract for the development of a wind power project. KP Energy share price opened at ₹409.85 apiece on BSE. KP Energy share price rose 552.94% and outperformed its sector by 425.4% in the past year, as per trendlyne data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started