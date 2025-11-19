KP Energy share price jumps 8% after MoU with Inox Wind for 2.5 GW renewable projects

KP Energy share price: KP Energy share price surged 8 percent on Wednesday, November 19, after the company announced that it had signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inox Wind to jointly develop 2.5 GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid projects across multiple Indian states. The partnership combines Inox Wind’s manufacturing and turbine expertise with KP Energy’s on-ground project development capabilities, marking a major step for both companies in India’s growing renewable energy sector.

Under the agreement, Inox Wind and its subsidiaries will supply wind turbine generators and related equipment, while also providing detailed engineering support such as USS design, transformer specifications and foundation design. The group will manage pre-commissioning, commissioning and operations and maintenance for the turbines. KP Energy, on the other hand, will oversee land acquisition, right-of-way, connectivity approvals and other statutory clearances. It will also handle balance-of-plant execution, EPC responsibilities and ongoing O&M for all non-turbine project components.

Both companies said this integrated execution model is expected to streamline implementation and significantly improve efficiency across large-scale renewable installations.

The collaboration is set to strengthen the strategic positioning of both partners. KP Energy gains priority access to Inox Wind’s turbine manufacturing and engineering capabilities, while Inox Wind benefits from KP Energy’s established development expertise and proven execution track record in wind and hybrid projects. Together, the two companies aim to accelerate utility-scale clean-energy deployment, boost operational reliability and support India’s long-term renewable energy targets.

Management Commentary Commenting on the partnership, Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO – Renewables, INOXGFL Group, described the MoU as a meeting of two strong players in the sector, saying it leverages “manufacturing excellence, engineering depth and product reliability” at Inox Wind along with KP Energy’s “ground-level execution and project-development excellence.” He added that the partnership positions both companies to pursue large renewable opportunities “with greater confidence and operational strength.”

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Founder and MD of KP Energy, called the MoU a strategic milestone for the company. He said KP Energy remains committed to scaling renewable energy infrastructure and noted that combining its project-development expertise with Inox Wind’s engineering and manufacturing strength creates “a robust collaborative platform capable of delivering complex wind and hybrid assets at scale.” Patel added that the agreement reinforces the company’s long-term vision of building integrated clean-energy solutions and enhances its ability to contribute to India’s national renewable-energy goals.

KP Energy Stock Performance KP Energy share price rose as much as 7.8 percent to its day’s high of 424.40. Despite the uptick, the stock remains 37 percent below its 52-week high of 673.75, recorded in December 2024. It has, however, recovered 26 percent from its 52-week low of 337 touched in May 2025.

Over the past one year, the stock has fallen 30 percent, and it is down 15 percent in the last six months.