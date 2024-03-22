KP Green Engineering share price sees a strong debut. List at ₹200, a premium of 38.89% over the issue price
KP Green Engineering share price saw a strong debut as they listed at ₹200 , a premium of 38.89% over the issue price on the BSE SME. The issue had opened for subscription on March 15, 2024, and ended on March 19, 2024
