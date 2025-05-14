THIS multibagger solar power stock jumps after posting 130% rise in Q4 net profit. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: KPI Green Energy share price jumped over 8 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the solar power company posted 130 per cent rise in its net profit for the March quarter FY25.

At 10:25 am, KPI Green Energy stock touched an intraday high to ₹445.40 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 14, as compared to ₹419.90 on Tuesday. The solar power stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 646.22 per cent.

KPI Green Energy Q4 results 2025 The solar power company announced 130 per cent jump in its net profit, rising from ₹99.13 crore in March quarter FY25 to ₹43.04 crore same period a year ago.

The increase in profitability was primarily driven by robust revenue growth during the quarter.

KPI Green's revenue for the period surged by 97 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹569.4 crore, nearly doubling compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA rose 77 per cent year-on-year to ₹161 crore; however, the EBITDA margin declined by more than 300 basis points, falling to 28.3 per cent from 31.5 per cent.

In its investor presentation, the company highlighted the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) it has entered into with the state governments of Odisha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh for the development of renewable energy parks, hybrid solar and wind power projects, and other renewable energy initiatives, respectively.

With a mix of operational and upcoming integrated and captive power facilities, KPI Green's total capacity has reached 3.9 GW.

The company plans to prioritize large-scale projects and the strategic acquisition of land near power evacuation substations. Additionally, it aims to diversify geographically and broaden its MSME customer base.